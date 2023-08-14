AEW Rampage Rating Ticks Up While Audience Slips From Week Before

The rating for last week’s episode of AEW Rampage was up to a four-month high, even as the audience slipped. Friday’s show scored a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 398,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The demo rating was up a tick from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating, while the viewership was down 8.3% from last week’s 434,000.

The demo rating was the highest for the Friday show since the April 14th episode drew a 0.21, while the total audience was still up from the 324,000 from two weeks ago.

Rampage is averaging a 0.120 demo rating and 399,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.171 demo rating and 470,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.