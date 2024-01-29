AEW Rampage Rating Ticks Up, Viewership Slightly Down

Last week’s AEW Rampage saw its demo rating rise from the previous week, while the total audience was slightly down. Friday’s episode scored a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 382,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were up 8.3% and down 2.1% respectively from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 390,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the best since the January 5th episode had a 0.14, while the viewership was the lowest since the December 29th episode had an audience of 326,000.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.128 demo rating and 394,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.138 demo rating and 497,000 viewers for the first four weeks of 2023.