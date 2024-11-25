AEW Rampage Rating Hits Five-Week High, Viewership Up

AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience return to normal without Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to worry about. Friday’s show scored in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 249,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were doiwn a tick and 21.5% from the previous week’s 0.06 demo rating and audience of 186,000.

The demo rating was the best since the October 25th episode also drew a 0.09, while the viewership was the best since the October 11th episode had 253,000. Like Smackdown, the show was up the NBA game between the Warriors and Pelicans on ESPN, which did a 0.36 demo rating and 1.378 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.100 demo rating and 306,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.118 demo rating and 381,000 for the same point in 2023.