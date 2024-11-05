AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Drop To New Lows

AEW Rampage hit a new low in rating and viewership last week. Friday’s show brought in a 0.05 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 241,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 44.4% and 28.6% from the previous week’s 0.09 demo rating and audience of 241,000.

The demo rating was lowest for the show to date, beating out the 0.06 from two weeks ago, while the total audience also the lowest, surpassing the 209,000 viewers that the August 2nd episode did. Like Smackdown, show was up against the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets game on ESPN (0.47 demo rating, 1.396 million viewers).

Rampage is averaging a 0.102 demo rating and 311,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.119 demo rating and 388,000 for the same point in 2023.