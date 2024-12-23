AEW Rampage Rating & Viewers Dip Opposite NCAA Playoff Game

AEW Rampage’s ratings and audience were down for its penultimate episode against the NCAA college playoff game. Friday’s show garnered a 0.06 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 227,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were down 25% and 18.6% from the previous week’s 0.08 demo rating and audience of 279,000.

The numbers for the show were still up from two weeks ago when the episode did a 0.04 and 177,000 viewers. Like Smackdown, the show was up against the Indiana at Notre Dame College Football Playoff game on ABC, which drew a 1.65 demo rating and 7.333 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.097 demo rating and 298,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.116 demo rating and 378,000 for the same point in 2023.