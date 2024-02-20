AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Down With Early Timeslot Airing

AEW Rampage saw its ratings slip as expected for last week’s earlier timeslot airing.Friday’s episode, which aired at 7 PM ET instead of the usual 10 PM ET, brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 300,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were down 35.7% and 34.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.14 demo rating and 456,000 viewers.

The number is the lowest for AEW Rampage this year, though on par with the last time it aired early on Friday which was on May 19th of last year when it did a 0.09 demo rating and 293,000 viewers. By comparison, the same pre-empted show at this point last year did a 0.07 demo rating and 287,000 viewers.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.120 demo rating and 378,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.121 demo rating and 436,000 viewers top the same point in 2023.