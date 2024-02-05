AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Down From Previous Week

Last week’s AEW Rampage saw its demo rating and audience hit the lowest points of 2024 to date. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 314,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were down 23.1% and 17.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.13 demo rating and 382,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the lowest since the December 22nd episode also had a 0.10, while the viewership was the lowest for a Friday night show since the November 17th episode had an audience of 280,000.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.122 demo rating and 378,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.132 demo rating and 478,000 viewers top the same point in 2023.