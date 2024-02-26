AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Up In Return to Regular Timeslot

AEW Rampage returned to its regular timeslot this week and the ratings and audience predictably rose. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 364,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were up 22.2% and 21.3% respectively from the previous week’s 0.09 demo rating and 300,000 viewers for the 7 PM ET airing last week.

That demo number is still down from the 0.14 demo rating from two weeks ago, while the viewership was also down from the 456,000 viewers two weeks back.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 376,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.12 demo rating and 433,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.