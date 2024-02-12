wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Rating Up, Viewership Hits 10-Month High
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
AEW Rampage saw its rating rise from the previous week, while the audience was the best in almost 10 months. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 456,000 viewers per Sports Media Watch. The numbers were up 40% and 45.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and 314,000 viewers.
The demo rating was the best since the January 5th show drew a 0.14, while the total viewership was the best since the April 14th, 2024 episode had an audience of 639,000.
AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.125 demo rating and 391,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.130 demo rating and 461,000 viewers top the same point in 2023.
