AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Up In Return to Regular Timeslot

Last week’s AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip a bit from the previous week’s show. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 344,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were down 9.1% and 5.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 364,000 viewers for last week’s show.

The numbers are the lowest for a regular timeslot episode since the February 2nd episode did a 0.10 demo rating and 314,000 viewers.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.117 demo rating and 372,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.118 demo rating and 429,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.