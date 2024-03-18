AEW Rampage Sees Ratings & Audience Decline

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage slipped from the previous week’s rise. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 327,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were down 15.4% and 10.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.13 demo rating and 364,000 viewers for last week’s show.

The demo rating for the show was still higher than the 0.10 from two weeks ago, while the total viewership was the lowest since the February 16th episode drew 300,000 viewers.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.117 demo rating and 368,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.126 demo rating and 434,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.