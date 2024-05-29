AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Sink In Early Timeslot

AEW Rampage saw its ratings drop in its early Friday timeslot last week. Friday’s episode, which aired at 6:00 PM ET, brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 222,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 38.5% and 43.2% respectively from the previous week’s 0.13 demo rating and audience of 391,000 for a Saturday post-Collision airing on May 18th.

Friday’s show was the lowest demo rating since the April 5th episode also had a 0.08, while the total viewership was still the lowest for the show. Compared to the last early airing (a 3 PM ET airing on February 16th), the show was also down. That show did a 0.09 demo rating and 300,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.116 demo rating and 360,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.121 demo rating and 410,000 for the same point in 2023.