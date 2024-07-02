AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Hit Three-Week Lows

AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip from to their lowest point in three weeks. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 303,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 25% and 7.6% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and audience of 328,000.

The show’s numbers were the lowest June 7th episode brought in a 0.09 demo rating and 256,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.113 demo rating and 347,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.120 demo rating and 405,000 for the same point in 2023.