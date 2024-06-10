AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Steady From Previous Week

AEW Rampage’s early airing saw its ratings and audience up from the previous week. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 256,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were even with and down 0.3% from the previous week’s 0.09 demo rating and audience of 255,000.

While the previous episode was an early airing, the demo rating was slightly up from the last regular timeslot airing (while the audience was slightly down). The last 10 PM ET Friday airing was on April 12th, which did a 0.08 demo rating and 295,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.113 demo rating and 351,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.119 demo rating and 403,000 for the same point in 2023.