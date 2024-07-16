AEW Rampage Rating Rises, Audience Hits Two-Month High

AEW Rampage’s rating and audience rebounded last week, with the viewership hitting a two-month high point. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 339,000 viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers were up 20% and 9.7% from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 309,000.

The show’s demo rating is the best since the June 21st episode also brought in a 0.12, while the audience is the highest since the May 18th episode had 391,000.

Rampage is averaging a 0.113 demo rating and 346,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.119 demo rating and 400,000 for the same point in 2023.