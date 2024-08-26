AEW Rampage Rating Steady, Viewership Slips

AEW Rampage’s ratings held even with the previous week, while the audience was slightly down from the week before. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.10 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 290,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were even with and down 1.7% from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 295,000.

The show’s demo rating remains tied with the best since the July 26th episode also brought in a 0.10, while the audience was still up from 219,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Rampage is averaging a 0.109 demo rating and 332,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.120 demo rating and 398,000 for the same point in 2023.