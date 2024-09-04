AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Drop To Five-Week Lows

AEW Rampage’s ratings and audience slipped on Friday to their lowest points in five weeks. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 218,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 30% and 24.8% from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and audience of 290,000.

The show’s demo rating and audience were down to the lowest points since the August 2nd episode had a 0.07 and 209,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.108 demo rating and 329,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.120 demo rating and 397,000 for the same point in 2023.