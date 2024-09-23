AEW Rampage Rating, Audience Hit Nine Week High

AEW saw Rampage’s rating and viewership jump to nine-week highs for last week’s show. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 327,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 71.4% and 30.8% from the previous week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 250,000.

In both metrics, the show hit the highest marks since the July 12th episode also had a 0.12 as well as 339,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.107 demo rating and 324,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.119 demo rating and 393,000 for the same point in 2023.