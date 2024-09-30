AEW Rampage Rating & Audience Down From Week Before

AEW Rampage slipped in its ratings and viewership from the previous week. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 276,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were down 33.3% and 15.6% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and audience of 327,000.

In both metrics, the show was still up from the 0.07 demo rating and 250,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Rampage is averaging a 0.106 demo rating and 323,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.120 demo rating and 393,000 for the same point in 2023.