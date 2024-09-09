AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Rebound From Previous Week

AEW Rampage’s ratings and audience were op on Friday with Collision as a lead-in. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 233,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are up 14.3% and 6.9% from the previous week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 218,000.

The show’s demo rating and audience were still below the 0.10 demo rating and 290,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Rampage is averaging a 0.108 demo rating and 326,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.120 demo rating and 397,000 for the same point in 2023.