AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Backtracks From Previous Week

Last week’s AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip back from last week’s gain. Friday’s show drew a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 280,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were down 25% and 13% respectively from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 322,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the best for Rampage since the October 27th had a 0.09 against the World Series. Meanwhile, the audience was an all-time low for the show, below the previous low of 284,000 for a Saturday-airing episode on May 12th.

Rampage is averaging a 0.118 demo rating and 384,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.161 demo rating and 465,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.