AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Backtrack From Previous Week

The rating and viewership for last week’s episode of AEW Rampage slipped back down from the previous week’s rise. Friday’s show brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 335,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The demo rating was down 30.1% from last week’s 0.13, while the audience was down 13% from that week’s 385,000 viewers.

The demo rating was the lowest for the show in 2023 and since the December 2nd, 2022 episode had a 0.08. The total audience was the worst since the July 24th episode had 324,000.

Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 395,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.165 demo rating and 468,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.