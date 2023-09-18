wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Backtrack From Previous Week
September 18, 2023 | Posted by
The rating and viewership for last week’s episode of AEW Rampage slipped back down from the previous week’s rise. Friday’s show brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 335,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The demo rating was down 30.1% from last week’s 0.13, while the audience was down 13% from that week’s 385,000 viewers.
The demo rating was the lowest for the show in 2023 and since the December 2nd, 2022 episode had a 0.08. The total audience was the worst since the July 24th episode had 324,000.
Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 395,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.165 demo rating and 468,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Talks Becky Lynch’s WWE NXT Title Win, Says Tiffany Stratton Didn’t Get Buried
- Eric Bischoff On the WWE & UFC Possibly Packaging Media Rights, Potential Crossovers
- Natalya Reportedly Receiving Heavy Praise from WWE Officials for Stepping Up at Superstar Spectacle
- Emma in a Bikini, Rhea Ripley, Maxxine Dupri Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos