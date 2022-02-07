AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Down For Last Week

Last Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage followed Smackdown in taking a hit against the Winter Olympics in terms of ratings. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Friday’s episode brought in a 0.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 540,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 20% and 10.2% from the previous week, which itself was up to a 0.25 demo rating and 601,000 viewers.

Friday’s show marked the lowest points for Rampage in three weeks. The January 14th episode also drew a 0.2 demo rating, with 526,000 total viewers.

Rampage ranked #7 for the night among cable originals, with the NHL All-Star competition leading the way on cable with a 0.40 demo rating and 1.086 million viewers. Again, like with Smackdown, the

Winter Olympics easily won the night overall with a 1.97 demo rating on NBC for the opening ceremony and 10.758 million viewers.