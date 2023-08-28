AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Down From Last Week

The rating and viewership were both down for last week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Friday’s show garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 348,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The demo rating and audience were down 15.4% and 16.4% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 416,000 viewers.

The demo rating and audience were the worst for the show since the July 28th episode scored a 0.10 and an audience of 324,000.

Rampage is averaging a 0.120 demo rating and 398,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.168 demo rating and 468,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.