AEW Rampage Rating & Viewership Hit 2023 Lows

AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience slip to the lowest point of 2023 to date last week. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 406,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 21.4% and 11.4% respectively from the previous Friday’s 0.14 demo rating and audience of 458,000.

The demo rating was the lowest for Rampage since the December 9th episode also had a 0.11, while the total audience eas the lowest since the December 2nd episode had 361,000 viewers. Rampage came in at #28 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the NHL All-Star programming in ESPN winning the cable rankings at a 0.38 demo rating and 1.023 million viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.132 demo rating and 478,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.226 demo rating and 570,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.