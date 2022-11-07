AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Tick Back Up

Friday’s episode of AEW Rampage bounced back from the previous week’s ratings numbers when the show was against the World Series. Last week’s show brought in a 0.14 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 455,000 viewers, up 16.7% and 20.4% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 378,000 viewers. The rating was the best for the show since the October 14th episode scored a 0.17, while the audience was still below the 480,000 viewers from two weeks ago.

Rampage ranked #20 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily, with the NBA game on ESPN (0.50 demo rating, 1.472 million viewers) topping the night.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.163 demo rating and 465,000 viewers in 2022.