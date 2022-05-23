AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Up For 7 PM Airing

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage aired later than the last two weeks (though still early), and the ratings saw an expected bump as a result. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 410,000 viewers, up 25% and 20.6% from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and 340,000 viewers for a 5:30 PM ET airing.

The demo rating for this week was the best since the April 22nd episode brought in a 0.19, while the audience was the best since the April 29th’s 464,000 viewers. Both those episodes aired at the normal time.

Rampage ranked #13 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA and NHL playoffs won the night has has been the norm, with the NBA game on ESPN scoring a 2.11 demo rating and 6.765 million viewers. The NHL games ranked #3 for the 8:00 PM ET game (0.66 demo rating, 2.019 million) and #4 for the 10:45 game (0.43/1.090 million).

Rampage is averaging a 0.187 demo rating and 490,000 viewers in 2022 to date.