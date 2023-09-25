AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Up For Grand Slam Episode

The Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage saw its ratings and audience increase from the previous week. Friday’s two-hour special brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 341,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The demo rating was up 33.3% from the previous week’s 0.09, while the audience was up 1.8% from 335,000 viewers.

The demo rating was still down from the 0.13 from two weeks ago, and the audience was similarly below the 385,000 from two weeks ago.

Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 394,000 viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.166 demo rating and 469,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.