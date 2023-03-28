AEW Rampage Numbers Drop for Saturday Night Broadcast

– Showbuzz Daily has the television numbers for last Saturday’s special edition of AEW Rampage. Rampage aired on a different night over the weekend due to TNT’s coverage of the USA vs. Greanda in the FIFA CONCACAF Nations League game.

Last Saturday’s episode averaged 373,000 viewers. The show dropped over 100,000 viewers from the previous week’s episode, which drew 474,000 viewers. Last week’s Rampage also saw the show air at a later timeslot due to a pre-emption from the NCAA basketball tournament.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. Rampage drew a 0.10 rating, down from the previous episode’s 0.18 rating. The show ranked No. 26 for Saturday for cable original programming. The previous Friday episode also ranked at No. 26.

AEW Rampage will return to its regular night and time later this Friday, March 31 on TNT.