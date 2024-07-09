AEW Rampage Sees Slight Upticks in Ratings & Viewership

– Programming Insider has the ratings and viewership numbers for last Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage on TNT. Numbers were slightly up from last week’s show.

The July 5 edition of Rampage average 309,000 viewers. Viewership slightly increased from the previous week’s episode, which averaged 303,000 viewers.

Ratings were also slightly up in the P18-49 key ratings demo. Rampage drew an average 0.10 rating, rising slightly from the 0.09 rating for the previous week.