AEW Rampage Ratings, Audience Dive For Early-Airing Episode

AEW Rampage aired out of prime time this week, and the rating and audience took a commensurate drop. Friday’s night’s 7 PM ET airing, which was pre-empted from its usual time slot due to NBA All-Star weekend programming, brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 287,000 viewers. Those numbers are off 41.7% and 23.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.12 demo rating and audience of 375,000. The demo rating is Rampage’s lowest to date, and down significantly from the 0.13 demo rating and 345,000 that the show averaged when it was being pre-empted to earlier timeslots back in May 2022 for the NBA finals.

Rampage ranked #59 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the NBA All-Star Game (0.54 demo rating/1.395 million viewers) on ESPN taking #1 among cable shows.

The show is averaging a 0.121 demo rating and 436,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.217 demo rating and 552,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.