AEW Rampage Ratings, Audience Rebound In Return to Normal Timeslot

AEW Rampage was back in its usual timeslot this week, and the rating and audience rose as a result. Friday’s night’s airing brought in a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 409,000 viewers. Those numbers are up 54.1% and 42.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.07 demo rating and audience of 287,000 for its 7 PM ET airing. The demo rating was still slightly below the 0.12 that Rampage earned two weeks ago, while the audience was the best since the January 27th episode had 458,000 that viewers.

Rampage ranked #30 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with the 10 PM ET NBA game on ESPN (0.40 demo rating, 1.127 million viewers) taking #1 among cable shows.

The show is averaging a 0.12 demo rating and 433,000 viewers in 2023 to date, compared to a 0.213 demo rating and 542,000 viewers for the same time period in 2022.