AEW Rampage Ratings Slightly Down, Viewership Up For Last Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for Friday’s edition of AEW Rampage, which brought in 549,000 viewers on TNT. That’s slightly up from the 540,000 viewers for the previous episode of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.19 rating with 250,000 viewers, and that’s slightly down from the 263,000 viewers for the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Rampaged finished No. 10 on cable on Friday.

Rampage featured Jurassic Express defending the AEW Tag Team titles against Austin and Colten Gunn, The Young Bucks vs. Trent and Rocky Romero, and much more.