AEW Rampage Ratings Hold Steady, Viewership Slightly Down

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage, which brought in 526,000 viewers on TNT. That’s slightly down from the 545,000 viewers for the previous edition of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.22 rating with 282,000 viewers, and that’s also slightly down from the same rating and 293,000 viewers for the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 23 on Friday, with the ESPN college basketball game between Duke and Miami leading the way.

Rampage featured the AEW in-ring debut for Swerve Strickland, an appearance from The Hardy Boyz, and much more.