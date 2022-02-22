AEW Rampage Ratings Up, Viewership Down For Slam Dunk Edition

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage, which aired during the 7 PM ET timeslot on TNT. The show brought in 471,000 viewers, and that’s the lowest total viewership since December 31 and down 14 percent from the 549,000 viewers for the previous episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.20 rating, which is slightly up from the 0.19 rating for the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 11 on cable, with the NBA All-Star festivities on ESPN and TNT leading the way.

Rampage featured Jay White vs. Trent Beretta, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin in a Face Of The Revolution Qualifying Match, and much more.