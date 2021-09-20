Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which once again saw its viewership drop. Rampage brought in 642,000 viewers on TNT, and that’s another series-low and down from the 670,000 viewers from the previous episode.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage notched a 0.28 rating with 367,000 viewers, which was up six percent from the prior week’s 0.27 rating and 347,000 viewers.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Rampage finished second on cable behind a primetime college football game on ESPN, which notched a 0.50 rating in the key demo.

Rampage featured Miro vs. Fuego Del Sol, a faceoff between Britt Baker and Ruby Soho, and much more.