AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Rebound After Previous Week’s Low

AEW Rampage saw its rating return to normal after the previous week’s series low. Friday’s show brought in a 0.09 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 241,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 50.0% and 3.0% from the previous week’s 0.06 demo rating and audience of 234,000.

The demo rating was equal to the 0.09 from two weeks ago, while the total audience was still down a bit from that week’s 253,000. Like Smackdown, the show was up against game one of the World Series on Fox (15.2 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes, Univision, and Fox Sports streaming). It was also up against the Pacers vs. Knicks game on ESPN (0.54 demo rating).

Rampage is averaging a 0.103 demo rating and 315,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.119 demo rating and 390,000 for the same point in 2023.