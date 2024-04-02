AEW Rampage Ratings & Audience Down From Previous Wednesday Show

The rating and audience for last week’s AEW Rampage was down from the previous special Wednesday show. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.11 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 350,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics.

The numbers are down 39% and 35.3% respectively from the previous episode, which aired on Wednesday immediately after Dynamite and scored a 0.18 demo rating and 541,000 viewers. It was even with the demo rating and up in viewership from the last Friday show, which drew a 0.11 demo rating and 327,000 viewers on March 15th.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.122 demo rating and 380,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.122 demo rating and 422,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.