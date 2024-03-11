AEW Rampage Sees Ratings & Audience Jump From Previous Week’s Numbers

Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage moved upward in both ratings and audience from the previous week’s episode. Friday’s episode garnered a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 364,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were up 30% and 5.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.10 demo rating and 344,000 viewers for last week’s show.

The numbers are the best for the show since the February 9th episode brought in a 0.14 demo rating and 456,000 viewers.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.118 demo rating and 372,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.121 demo rating and 430,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.