AEW Rampage Ratings Steady With Last Week, Viewership Slightly Up

The ratings for last week’s AEW Rampage was steady with the previous week, while the audience rose a touch. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 267,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were even with and up 10.5% respectively from the previous episode‘s 0.08 demo rating and 267,000 viewers.

Rampage’s demo rating still reps the lowest for the show since the December 15th, 2023 episode also had a 0.08, while the total audience was the lowest (aside from last week) since the November 25th, 2023 episode had 264,000 viewers.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.116 demo rating and 366,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.131 demo rating and 442,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.