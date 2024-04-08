AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Sink Against WWE Hall of Fame

The rating and audience for last week’s AEW Rampage were both down quite a bit from the previous week. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 267,000 viewers per reporter Jed Goodman. The numbers were down 27.3% and 23.7% respectively from the previous episode‘s 0.11 demo rating and 350,000 viewers.

Rampage was airing opposite the WWE Hall of Fame and scored the lowest demo rating since the December 15th, 2023 episode also had a 0.08, while the total audience was the lowest since the November 25th, 2023 episode had 264,000 viewers.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.119 demo rating and 372,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.126 demo rating and 428,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.