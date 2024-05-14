AEW Rampage Ratings, Audience Down From Previous Week’s Post-Dynamite Episode

AEW Rampage was back on Saturday last week, and the ratings and audience were down from the previous week’s Wednesday airing. Friday’s show brought in a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 267,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. The numbers were down 26.7 and 24.9% respectively from the previous episode‘s 0.15 demo rating and 431,000 viewers.

While down from the post-Dynamite airing, Rampage’s numbers were still up from the 0.09 and 293,000 from two weeks before when it aired on Saturday after Collision. It was up against the NHL Playoff game between the Stars and Avalance, which did a 0.50 demo rating and 1.331 million viewers as well as UFC on ESPN 56 which did a 0.32/903,000 viewers.

AEW Rampage is averaging a 0.117 demo rating and 365,000 viewers in 2024, compared to a 0.132 demo rating and 415,000 viewers to the same point in 2023.