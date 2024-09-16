AEW Rampage Rating Ticks Down From Previous Week, Viewership Up

AEW Rampage’s ratings saw a downward tick on Friday from the week before, while viewership was up. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 250,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are down 12.5% and up 7.3% from the previous week’s 0.08 demo rating and audience of 233,000.

The show’s demo rating matched the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience was the best since the August 23rd episode drew 290,000 viewers.

Rampage is averaging a 0.106 demo rating and 324,000 viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.119 demo rating and 396,000 for the same point in 2023.