AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Down For Last Week’s Episode

Showbuzz Daily has the viewership details for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which brought in 599,000 viewers on TNT. That’s down from the 623,000 viewers for the previous episode of the show.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.22 rating, and that’s also down from the 0.25 rating for the prior edition.

The show finished No. 5 on cable on Friday, with the NBA regular season game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans leading the way with 1.603 million viewers and a 0.49 rating in the key demo.

Rampage featured Adam Cole vs. John Silver in the main event, Bryan Danielson vs. Anthony Bowens, a much-talked-about promo segment involving CM Punk and Eddie Kingston, and much more.