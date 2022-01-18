wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Down For Last Week’s Episode
January 18, 2022 | Posted by
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage, which brought in 526,000 viewers on TNT. That’s down from the 588,000 viewers for the previous episode of the show.
In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.20 rating with 260,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.24 rating from the prior edition.
According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 15 on cable on Friday, with two NBA regular games on ESPN leading the way.
Rampage featured Jurassic Express defending the AEW Tag Team titles against John Silver and Alex Reynolds, Adam Cole vs. Trent, and much more.
