AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Fall To Series-Low, Finishes Third On Cable

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s edition of AEW Rampage, which brought in 622,000 viewers on TNT. That’s down from the 640,000 viewers from the previous two-hour episode and a new series-low for the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.25 rating with 330,000 viewers. That’s also a new series-low and down from the 0.29 rating from the prior edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Rampage finished third on cable on Friday.

Rampage featured Bryan Danielson vs. Nick Jackson, Orange Cassidy vs. Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair Match, and much more.