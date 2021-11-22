AEW Rampage Ratings, Viewership Up For Last Week’s Episode

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for last week’s AEW Rampage, which brought in 556,000 viewers on TNT. That’s up from the second-lowest viewership of 515,000 viewers for the previous edition of the show.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Rampage posted a 0.22 rating with 285,000 viewers, and that’s also up from the 0.20 rating and 263,000 viewers from the prior episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked No. 17 on cable on Friday.

Rampage featured Adam Cole and Bobby Fish against Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn, and much more.