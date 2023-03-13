AEW Rampage Reportedly Airing On Saturday In Two Weeks

AEW Rampage will be changing nights for one week later this month, according to a new report. Fightful reports that the Friday night show will move to Saturday for one night on March 25th to accomodate the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

As noted late last week, this coming week’s episode of Rampage is currently listed as airing at 11:30 PM ET instead of the usual 10:00 PM due to March Madness. AEW has not officially confirmed either week’s change.