AEW Rampage Returns to Regular Timeslot Tomorrow

AEW Rampage has been bounced back to its regular Friday night timeslot thanks to the NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals finishing up. Rampage had been scheduled for Saturday night/Sunday morning at midnight EST, but the Florida Panthers swept the Carolina Panthers four games to zero. Game five was scheduled for the usual Rampage timeslot.

Rampage is now listed on cable schedules as airing at 10 PM ET on Friday again, and AEW’s official graphics are now showing the 10 PM ET Friday start time. AEW is also advertising the show as such, as you can see below: