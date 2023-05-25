wrestling / News
AEW Rampage Returns to Regular Timeslot Tomorrow
AEW Rampage has been bounced back to its regular Friday night timeslot thanks to the NHL Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals finishing up. Rampage had been scheduled for Saturday night/Sunday morning at midnight EST, but the Florida Panthers swept the Carolina Panthers four games to zero. Game five was scheduled for the usual Rampage timeslot.
Rampage is now listed on cable schedules as airing at 10 PM ET on Friday again, and AEW’s official graphics are now showing the 10 PM ET Friday start time. AEW is also advertising the show as such, as you can see below:
#AEWRampage is TOMORROW at 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT!
• The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. LFI’s RUSH, Preston Vance, and Dralistico
• Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
• Ethan Page & The Gunns in action
• Best Friends vs. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty pic.twitter.com/MAOOuVRxf4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023