AEW Rampage and More ROH Spoilers From Last Night’s Taping
May 17, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, AEW taped matches for Collision and Ring of Honor last night in Portland. They also taped Rampage, which will air on Saturday. You can find results for that and more ROH spoilers below, via PWInsider:
Rampage
* Kyle O’Reilly def. Lee Moriarty
* Rush def. Cody Chhun
* Deonna Purrazzo def. Robyn Renegade. Thunder Rosa and Deonna Purrazzo fought after the match.
* Brian Cage def. Anthony Bowens
ROH
ROH
:
* Athena def. Viva Van
* The Infantry def. Nick Comorato & Jacoby Watts
* Red Velvet def. Kel
* Top Flight, Action Andretti & Lee Johnson def. Tony Nese, Griff Garrison, Cole Karter & Ari Daivari
